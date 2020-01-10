'Oz spinners to play a big role in series against India'

Sydney: Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins expects spinners of his team to play a bigger role in the ODI series against India even though he is not expecting dust-bowls during a limited-overs assignment.

The series begins in Mumbai on January 14, followed by the second and third match in Rajkot on January 17 and Bengaluru on January 19 respectively.

"I think spinners play a bigger part in India than they do around the world but it's rare you get a big spinning dust bowl for a one day international," Cummins told reporters ahead of Australia's departure.

Australia made a brilliant comeback to win the five-match ODI series 3-2 in India last year after trailing 0-2.

"Last series I think we played two spinners, they also played two so they are certainly important, especially in the middle overs," Cummins said.

Australia are travelling with two specialist spinners in their squad -- left arm spinner Ashton Agar and leg spinner Adam Zampa.