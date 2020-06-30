Outstanding catcher: Harbhajan shares montage of Dravid's great catches

New Delhi: Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday paid tribute to the catching ability of former captain Rahul Dravid and shared a montage of the latter's brilliant catches over the years.



In a short two minute and five seconds clip, Dravid can be seen taking different types of catches while fielding at different positions like forward square leg, in the slip cordon and at point among others.

Harbhajan's tweet simply read: "Outstanding catcher Rahul Dravid."

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took note of Harbhajan's video and was left in awe of Dravid's heroics in the field. He shared it on his own timeline and his post read: "Wow!! Just wow."

VVS Laxman also shared Harbhajan's post with a caption: "Sensational".

Dravid still holds the record for most number of catches in the longest format, despite hanging up his boots in 2012. He plucked 210 catches during the course of his illustrious Test career. Sri Lanka great Mahela Jayawardene (205) and former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis (200) complete the top-three.

In ODI, however, Dravid name isn't near the top of the pile as he takes up the fourth spot in the list of most catches taken by an Indian.

Mohammad Azharuddin leads the way with 156 catches, followed by Sachin Tendulkar (140), Virat Kohli (128) and Dravid (124).

Dravid represented India in 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I in which he scored 13288, 10899 and 31 runs respectively. During his career, the right-handed batsman also served as the wicket-keeper in 73 ODIs between the period from 1999-2004 in which he affected 84 dismissals, including 71 catches and 13 stumpings.