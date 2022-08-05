ONGC concludes its 4th Para Games on an inspiring note

New Delhi: Minister of State of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Labour and Employment Shri Rameswar Teli attended the Closing Ceremony of the fourth ONGC Para Games in Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi on Thursday.

A total of 267 specially-abled employees from eight central oil and gas public enterprises participated in the 4th ONGC Para Games, that was organized by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) during 2-4 August 2022. 192 of these are from ONGC.

Admiring ONGC's special Human Resources initiative during the Closing Ceremony of the 4th ONGC Para Games, the Petroleum Minister of State said that, "The ONGC Para Games is a unique initiative re players can connect with each other, compete with each other, creating a strong support system. I am sure will inspire many such events in the future."

The Closing Ceremony saw the participation of ONGC CMD & Director (HR) Dr. Alka Mittal, ONGC Director (Technology & Field Services) O P Singh, Director (Offshore) Pankaj Kumar, Director (Finance) Pomila Jaspal, IOCL Director (HR) R K Mohapatra, and P.S. to the State Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Dr. Dhrubasish K. Deka.

Out of 63 female and 366 male employees in ONGC, the 4th edition of Para Games witnessed 35% participation from the former and 45 % from the latter.

In her address, ONGC CMD Dr. Alka Mittal congratulated all the para athletes for coming all the way from different parts of the country.