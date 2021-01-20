One for the ages: From PM to Pichai, a standing ovation for India's warriors

New Delhi: "Every session we discovered a new hero," Sachin Tendulkar put it aptly as an injury-ravaged India's come-from-behind triumph over Australia earned them unbridled appreciation from the cricket fraternity as well as several other notable personalities.

Despite losing key players to injury, India chased down a mammoth 328 in the fourth and final Test, ending Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at Brisbane to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first to congratulate the team, complimenting it for its passion and energy.

"We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," he tweeted.

Tendulkar lauded the fact that every member of the team took responsibility to take the side across the line at some point during the series.

"Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins! Congrats India," he said.

Regular skipper Virat Kohli, who is on paternity leave, was delighted by the team's grit and determination after the Adelaide humiliation. he had famously asked everyone not make a mountain out of a molehill after the side was dismissed for its lowest Test score of 36 in the opening match, which it

lost. "WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. @BCCI.

Current and former players also praised the team for pulling off a win despite facing several adversities.

India grabbed the key moments while Australia slipped when it needed to move ahead, skipper Tim Paine said while assessing the outcome of the fourth Test and also expressed his desire to continue in the leadership role until he settles some "unfinished business".

India's youngster performed when it mattered, never letting pressure get to them. Instead they were bullish and led the side to a remarkable three-wicket win.

"Whether it was with bat, ball or field, every time we had a chance to go ahead in the game, we let it slip. (It) happened little bit in Sydney with our fielding and then probably yesterday with our batting," Paine said at the virtual post-match press conference, facilitated by official broadcasters Sony

Networks.

Meanwhile, Australia head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday said one massive lesson that he has learnt from the setback is to "never ever, ever underestimate" the "really tough" players from that country.

A visibly shaken Langer lauded India for the lion-hearted effort to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 despite playing with a second-string side, especially after being decimated inside three days in the series-opener in Adelaide. That loss included India's lowest-ever Test score of 36 in the second innings.

"It was an incredible Test series and in the end there is always a winner or a loser. Today Test cricket is the winner. It's gonna hurt us big time. India deserved full credit. They have been outstanding but we have learnt lessons from it," Langer told Channel 7.

On the other hand, "shocked" former captain Ricky Ponting finds it difficult to comprehend how an "A team" from India beat Australia in the Test series in their own backyard but admitted that the visitors deserved the win.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai: One of the greatest test series wins ever. Congrats India and well played Australia, what a series #INDvsAUS.