On verge of winning Golden Boot, Roy Krishna eyes ISL trophy

Margao: Roy Krishna tore up the Indian Super League in his debut campaign last season, finishing as the joint-top scorer. However, an injury in his team's final triumph saw him narrowly miss out on the Golden Boot to Nerijus Valskis.

Now, the Fijian has an opportunity to make up for that missed opportunity, as he stands on the verge of winning the Golden Boot this season.

In his second season in the ISL, Krishna has continued to show his worth, having netted 14 goals (joint-highest in the league) for ATK Mohun Bagan. And all he has to do is score a goal against Mumbai City FC in the final at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday.

And at this stage, FC Goa's Igor Angulo is winning the Golden Boot, courtesy of having played a few minutes lesser. But a goal in the final and that accolade would go to Krishna.

"I will try my best," said Krishna on his chances of winning the golden boot.

"But from day one, it's been all about the team. If I win the Golden Boot, it will be a bonus, but I want to do the best for the team and get the trophy."