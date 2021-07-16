Olympic: IOC president Bach meets with Tokyo governor

Tokyo: IOC president Thomas Bach met with Tokyo governor Yuike Koike on Thursday, eight days before the Summer Olympics are set to open in the Japanese capital.

On the third straight day of meetings with Japanese leaders and Olympics organisers, Bach sought to reassure Japan that rules were being followed and that all safety precautions were being taken. Bach visited the Athlete's Village earlier on Thursday before meeting Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

Tokyo imposed a state of emergency earlier this week, and will be in effect throughout the entire duration of the Olympics, which open on July 23 and close on Aug. 8.