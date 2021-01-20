Odisha FC fight back to hold Hyderabad FC to 1-1 draw

Margao: Odisha FC displayed great character in the second half as they fought back to hold Hyderabad FC to a 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League match at the Fatorda Stadium here on Tuesday.

Halicharan Narzary (13th minute) put Hyderabad FC ahead but Odisha cancelled it out with a fine strike from Cole Alexander (51st).

It was one-way traffic in the opening half with Hyderabad all over Odisha. Their dominance saw them head into the break with a one-goal advantage after creating numerous chances.

The warning signs were evident for Odisha as early as in the 11th minute when a mistake from keeper Arshdeep Singh almost gifted Hyderabad the lead.

Asish Rai drilled a low cross into the box which was spilled by Arshdeep, and fell straight into the path of Narzary. The forward unleashed a shot but Jacob Tratt saved Odisha the blushes with a crucial block.

However, just two minutes later, Hyderabad would go on to break the deadlock. After receiving a long ball from keeper Laxmikant Kattimani, Aridane Santana flicked it on towards Liston Colaco, who made a run in the box. The youngster squared it towards Narzary, who notched his fourth goal of the season with an easy tap-in.

The Nizams had a golden opportunity to double their tally in the first-half but were denied by the woodwork. Colaco was involved in the move again, playing the ball to Aridane, who found Narzary on the left.

Narzary cut inside and fired a shot towards the bottom corner, which unfortunately came off the upright before being cleared out.

Odisha drew level as they scored from a set-piece against the run of play soon after the break. Rakesh Pradhan found Diego Mauricio from a throw-in, and he played the ball towards Alexander. The Odisha captain struck on the volley from outside the box, as Kattimani stood still, watching the ball head into the bottom

corner.