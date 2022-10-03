'Not much to worry, Aussies won title despite struggles before WC'

Guwahati: Formidable South African batter David Miller has a firm belief that the series-defeat against India won't make them a lesser force at the fast-approaching T20 World Cup as he cited Australia's title triumph in the previous edition despite their wretched run ahead of the big-ticket event.

South African top-order batters struggled badly while their bowlers were also not at their best on Sunday as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with a 16-run win in the second game here. The loss will hurt them little, said Miller, saying Australia had also struggled badly in 2021 but eventually they became the world champions. Australia had entered the World Cup after five back-to-back series defeats in the format. "There're a lot of stories in the past with one being Australia not doing too well before the World Cup, and then they end up winning the World Cup. So I don't think it's too much to worry about," Miller told reporters at the post-match interaction here.

"We've built up a really good squad over the last year and a half. We get on really well with each other. We've linked in nicely, great partnerships. We've won a lot of series

last year.