Not just Virat's but India's best-ever T20 knock: Rohit

Melbourne: India captain Rohit Sharma didn't bat an eyelid before declaring Virat Kohli's 82 here on Sunday as not only his best but the most accomplished knock played in the country's T20 history.

Kohli has had his issues with form, but his skipper didn't count himself among the Doubting Thomases, who had termed him well past his sell-by-date.

"Yeah, I think it has to go -- definitely his best for sure, but I think from the situation we were in, and to come out with a victory, I think it has to be one of India's best knocks, not just his best knock," Rohit told mediapersons after India's T20 World Cup win against Pakistan.

He explained why he rated this innings as India's No. 1 T20 knock.

"Because until the 13th over (needing close to 100 runs), we were so behind in the game, and the required rate was just climbing up and up. But to come out and chase that score was an extremely brilliant effort from Virat, and then obviously Hardik (Pandya) played a role there, as well," the skipper didn't forget to praise his all-rounder.

Both Kohli and Pandya are veterans of many close T20 contests, which they had pulled off under pressure at the international as well as IPL level.

"I thought both of them, because these guys have played under pressure so many games for us, so they knew exactly how to handle that kind of situation, and they did pretty well in that situation," the skipper said.

While most of the cricket fans questioned whether Kohli's ability to win big games was on the wane, Rohit has been consistent that it was never the case.

"Speaking about Virat, I honestly don't think he was struggling with form or anything.

He was batting as good as he was, but with him, the expectations are always so high that even if he gets a good 30 or 40, people tend to talk about it," Rohit reiterated the need to temper down expectations at times.