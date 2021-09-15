Northern Rly holds safety review meet and felicitates Olympians

New Delhi: Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal held a safety review meeting with the departmental heads of Northern Railway and with DRM's through video conferencing from Baroda House, Northern Railway headquarter office in New Delhi.

Amongst many issues, deliberations were on safety, on tracks, enhancement of speed, freight, punctuality, train operations.

He instructed that, works of passenger amenities like provision of escalators, lifts, washable aprons, improvement in station building, circulating areas etc. should be given priority and must be completed in a stipulated time frame. Safety is the prime focus over Railways.

The GM emphasised on improving the maintenance standards of tracks, level crossings and construction of boundary wall along the track in high speed sections. He also advised to make efforts to clear encroachment near the railway tracks to ensure safety.

On improving the infrastructure, Gangal said that greater focus should be on the level crossings. They should be revamped and road surfaces should be improved. Moreover, the road users should be sensitized and not to cross the lines when the LC gates are closed.

In an another ceremony held at Baroda House, New Delhi, Ashutosh Gangal also felicitated the Tokyo Olympians of Northern Railway.

Gangal congratulated the players and coaches for their stupendous performance.

Players and coaches felicitated were bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya, men's wrestling coach Anil Maan and Rajeev Tomar, and women's wrestling coach Kuldeep Malik,

Northern Railway's Additional General Manager, all PHODs, Secretary to GM, President NRSA and Secretary NRSA were present on the occasion.