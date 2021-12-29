Northern Rly felicitates its hockey players for representing India

New Delhi: General Manager of Northern Railway, Ashutosh Gangal on Tuesday met and congratulated Jarmanpreet Singh and Gursahibjit Singh, who represented India in the Asian Cup Championship held at Dhaka.

Indian team defeated Pakistan 4-3 to win bronze medal in the tournament.

Gangal also congratulated Prashant Chauhan, the Indian goalkeeper, for his splendid performance during the Junior World Cup held in Orissa.

All the three players were appointed by Railways in the year 2019 to help promote the game of hockey by providing an enabling environment to the players.

Gangal exhorted the players to give their best in the future tournaments. CAO/USBRL & President NRSA A K Khandelwal, Honorary General Secretary NRSA Kaustubh Mani and hockey coach Prem Kumar were also present on the

occasion.