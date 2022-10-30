Northern Railway organises 63rd All India Railway Wrestling C'ship

New Delhi: The 63rd All India Railway Wrestling Championship is being organised by Northern Railway Sports Association from October 29 to October 31, 2022 at Karnail Singh Stadium, New Delhi.

General Manager Northern Railway Aushotosh Gangal inaugurated this championship in a simple ceremony held at Karnail Singh Stadium New Delhi on Saturday.

President/NRSA S K Pandey, DRM/Delhi Dimpy Garg, General Secretary/NRSA Kaustubh Mani were also present on the occasion.

Naresh Kumar, Arjuna Awardee & Sr. Sports officer, Bajrang Punia, Oympion Wrestler, OSD/NRSA, Sakshi Malik International Wrestler & OSD NRSA also graced the occasion.

Ashutosh Gangal inaugurated the first bout of this championship which was held between Vishal Kaliraman/Northern Railway & Vikas of Central Railway.

Vishal Kaliraman of Northern Railway declared winner in this bout.

Thirteen teams of different Zonal Railways comprising 225 wrestlers, 50 coaches, 20 Technical officials, selectors are participating in this championships.