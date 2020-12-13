NorthEast remain unbeaten after draw against Chennaiyin

Vasco: NorthEast United extended their unbeaten run in the Indian Super League after a goalless draw with Chennaiyin FC here on Sunday.

With one point from the match, the Highlanders are placed joint second with ATK Mohun Bagan on 10 points while Chennaiyin have now failed to pick up a win in their last four matches.

NorthEast United made three changes to their side as Idrissa Sylla started upfront ahead of Kwesi Appiah. Chennaiyin made two changes to their line-up with Anirudh Thapa among the substitutes.

NorthEast keeper Gurmeet Singh was called into action early on as Chennaiyin created a chance in the first minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte received a long ball from Jakub Sylvestr in the box but his shot was parried away by Gurmeet.

Five minutes later, Edwin Vanspaul had another opportunity to put Chennaiyin ahead. The midfielder pounced on a loose ball following a clearance, only to see his effort narrowly miss the far post. NorthEast too had their chances and came close to breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute. Benjamin Lambot, unmarked in the box, won a free header from a corner but failed to place his effort on target. Another big opportunity went begging for the Highlanders in the 38th minute, again coming through a set-piece. Luis Machado whipped a teasing cross into the box from a corner for Dylan Fox, who only managed to fire his effort over the crossbar.