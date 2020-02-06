No impact of T20I series' loss on ODI unit: Henry Nicholls

Auckland: New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls on Thursday said the ODI squad did not carry the baggage of the T20 side which was blanked by India and that reflected in its highest run chase in 50-over cricket.

Riding on Ross Taylor's 21st hundred, the hosts chased down their highest total in ODIs on Wednesday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second ODI will be played in Auckland on Saturday.

"We didn't feel it as part of the group coming in. So I wasn't feeling any pressure and there is no need to prove anything. It was a small ground and a big chase, so it was nice we were able to do that," Nicholls said in Auckland on Thursday.

"It was great, our biggest chase ever in ODI cricket and it was good to be able to contribute in it. In the past, playing India in India, we have had a couple of chases around the 300-mark and others we got close to. It was nice to do that again at home, and to actually win the game, it was great," he added.

Taylor smacked an unbeaten 109, with Tom Latham knocking 69 off 48 balls. Their partnership broke India's bowling strength in the middle overs. Nicholls paid rich tribute to the two senior batsmen.

"Having someone like that at number four, especially with Kane Williamson not being there as well, the experience he brings is immense. It is not just about the runs, because batting with him in the middle, you keep having those conversations that help your batting too.

"The dimensions of the ground helped us and he certainly likes batting there. It was a great partnership and great knock from him. Ross being there till the end to be not out and win the game was immense for us."