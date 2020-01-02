No concerns over curtailed off-season, says Zverev
Brisbane: Germany's Alexander Zverev said he felt in top shape for 2020 Thursday despite only starting to hit balls a week ago after an off-season curtailed by a lucrative exhibition tour.
The 22-year-old only won one title last year, in Geneva, not quite taking the
step up that many had predicted as he slipped from fourth to seventh in the men's tennis rankings.
But Zverev remains a big drawcard and he finished 2019 playing a five-stop exhibition tour of South America and China with Roger Federer.
Although the tour meant a shorter off-season than normal, Zverev insisted it made little difference.
"I mean, still I think I had a good off-season. It was a little bit different. It was shorter this year, for sure," he said at the ATP Cup team event in Brisbane.
