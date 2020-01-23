Neymar sets up 2 goals as PSG cruise into League Cup final
Reims (France): Neymar set up the first two goals with curling set pieces as Paris Saint-Germain won their French League Cup semi-final 3-0 away to Reims on a chilly Wednesday night.
PSG will face Lyon, who beat Lille on penalties on Tuesday, in the final at the Stade de France on April 4.
This was PSG's second cup match in three days and coach Thomas Tuchel continued to shuffle his squad.
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who were unused substitutes as PSG won in the French Cup at Lorient on Sunday, started while Mauro Icardi and Angel di Maria who began that game, shivered on the bench on a below-freezing evening in Champagne country.
The home team, lying eight in Ligue 1, 20 points behind PSG, also made changes from its last league game, as coach David Guion reshuffled his midfield.
Neymar set up the first goal for his fellow Brazilian Marquinhos, another star brought back after a coach-enforced rest, after nine minutes.
