Neymar, Messi jeered by seething PSG fans in 3-0 home win

Paris: Record-breakers Neymar and Lionel Messi felt the heat from Paris Saint-Germain's angry fans following another Champions League humiliation, getting whistled every time they touched the ball during a 3-0 home win against Bordeaux on Sunday.

Even when Neymar scored the second goal against rock-bottom Bordeaux the fans jeered him. Even when Messi embarked on a trademark run from deep and hit the post he got booed.

While the runaway leader moved 15 points clear in a league it usually dominates, the fans want success elsewhere.

Yet PSG blew it again in the Champions League this week against Real Madrid. A few weeks ago they also got knocked out the French Cup and coach Mauricio Pochettino is widely expected to be replaced next season.

At which point Kylian Mbappe, who scored PSG's first goal against Bordeaux midway through the first half, might be playing for Real Madrid. His contract runs out in June and he can leave on a free transfer.

PSG's top scorer was the only player spared the whistles when the team names were read out.

Record seven-time Golden Ball winner Messi and Neymar the world's most expensive player at 222 million euros ( 242 million) were booed throughout. The two former Barcelona stars were also on the receiving end of some hostile chants encouraging them to leave. A banner read Direction Demission (Directors Resign) seemingly aimed at sporting director Leonardo and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. PSG's ultras group known as CUP demanded in a statement Saturday night that Al-Khelaifi leave.