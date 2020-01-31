New Zealand win toss, elect to field against India in 4th T20I
Wellington: New Zealand stand-in skipper Tim Southee won the toss and elected to field against India in the fourth T20 International at Sky Stadium here on Friday.
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was ruled out of the match, owing to a shoulder injury and Southee will lead the Black Caps in his absence.
The hosts made two changes, bringing in Tom Bruce and Daryl Mitchell in place of Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme.
India, on the other hand, decided to rest Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadja and the trio were replaced by Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar in the playing XI.
India lead the five-match series 3-0.
Teams:
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (w), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Daryl Mitchell.
India: Sanju Samson, Lokesh Rahul (w), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.
