New Zealand set India 133-run target to win 2nd T20
Auckland: Electing to bat, New Zealand posted a modest 132 for five against India in the second T20 International at Eden Park, here on Sunday.
The home batsman struggled a bit on a slow wicket, which was also used in the opening T20 on Friday, but opener Martin Guptill (33) and wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert (33) help the side put on board something to fight for.
Spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets for India while Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Shivam Dube took one wicket each.
India are leading the series 1-0.
Brief Scores:
New Zealand: 132 for 5 in 20 overs. (Tim Seifert 33 not out, Martin Guptill 33, Colin Munro 26 ; R Jadeja 2/18, S Dube 1/16).
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Rights come along with duties: RSS chief on R-Day26 Jan 2020 8:48 AM GMT
New Zealand set India 133-run target to win 2nd T2026 Jan 2020 8:46 AM GMT
Republic Day 2020:India celebrates 71st Republic Day in...26 Jan 2020 8:44 AM GMT
Iraq protesters wounded in second day of clashes with...26 Jan 2020 8:37 AM GMT
Philippines lowers volcano alert, thousands can return26 Jan 2020 8:34 AM GMT