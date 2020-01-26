New Zealand set India 133-run target to win 2nd T20

Auckland: Electing to bat, New Zealand posted a modest 132 for five against India in the second T20 International at Eden Park, here on Sunday.

The home batsman struggled a bit on a slow wicket, which was also used in the opening T20 on Friday, but opener Martin Guptill (33) and wicket-keeper batsman Tim Seifert (33) help the side put on board something to fight for.

Spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets for India while Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Shivam Dube took one wicket each.

India are leading the series 1-0.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 132 for 5 in 20 overs. (Tim Seifert 33 not out, Martin Guptill 33, Colin Munro 26 ; R Jadeja 2/18, S Dube 1/16).