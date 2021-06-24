New Zealand beat India to win World Test Championship

Southampton: India's revered superstars failed to dazzle on the 'D-Day' as New Zealand's canny operators and their classy skipper Kane Williamson deservingly walked away with the inaugural World Test Championship title after a composed eight-wicket win in the final that exposed multiple frailties in Virat Kohli's team.

Just like that overcast morning at the Old Trafford two years back, India's batsmen fluffed their morning lines against a familiar opposition, albeit with the red Dukes, and were skittled out for 170 on the best day for batting in a game marred by inclement weather.

A target of 139 wasn't going to be difficult and Williamson (52 not out), after a brilliant match as captain, played sublime drives in a short chase on a balmy reserve day which was used to compensate for two days of cricket being lost to rain.

There was the trademark serene smile on his face which widened following a hug from his mate Ross Taylor (47 not out) in a very low-key celebration for a team that is high-profile in its own right.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's two early wickets raised hopes of a twist in the tale but Williamson and Taylor doused them one patient stroke at a time.

Perhaps the cricket Gods wanted a course correction for Williamson and his men, who were left high and dry during that evening at the Lord's where twist of cruel fate and horrible rules robbed them off deserving glory in the 2019 World Cup.

That was not to be the case on Wednesday when their bowlers choked India, who seemed to be in pursuit of a draw to lay their hands on the glittering mace. Williamson's pacers completely rejected their idea and ensured that a World Cup had one winner and the deserving one at that.

For Kohli, this is the third failure in big ICC events after the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 World Cup.

He might just have one more shot, which is the T20 World Cup this year, and failing to win that could warrant some changes in the team hierarchy.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is worshipped because of three ICC trophies and it was ironical that India's abject surrender happened on the same date on which the revered former skipper won the Champions Trophy in the same country eight summers back.

When India batted, it was only Rishabh Pant (41), who was ready to live and die by the sword while his seniors found it difficult to play the game of survival against the canniest of pace attacks.

By tea, India had another batting disaster with only 170 runs in their second innings leaving New Zealand with a target that they were expected to chase.

It was one of the worst batting performances on a good track with sun beating down.

Williamson is probably one of the few captains who have now got the Indian team out for less than 250 in six consecutive innings, a testimony to his brilliant cricketing acumen and near the perfect execution of plans by his bowlers.