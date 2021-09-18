New Zealand abandon tour of Pakistan citing security threat

Rawalpindi: The New Zealand cricket team on Friday abandoned its ongoing tour of Pakistan before the start of the first ODI here, citing a security threat which the host board insisted did not exist while declaring the pullout a unilateral move.

This was New Zealand's first tour of Pakistan in 18 years and the series comprised three ODIs and five T20 Internationals. Spectators were also to be allowed at 25 per cent of the stadium capacity keeping in mind the COVID-19 factor.

Trouble began when the first ODI of the white-ball series could not begin on time at the Rawalpindi stadium on Friday with both teams remaining in their hotel rooms.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White eventually issued a statement to say that it was simply not possible to continue with the tour given the advice he was receiving from his government. The Black Caps have been here since September 11. "I understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," he stated.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, on its part, said that New Zealand had acted unilaterally by deciding to postpone the series.

The pullout is a major setback to new PCB chief and former national captain Ramiz Raja, who took over just a few days ago and promised to do his best to make international cricket regular in Pakistan.

"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured New Zealand Cricket of the same.

"The Pakistan Prime Minister (Imran Khan) spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand (Jacinda Ardern) and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," the PCB said in its statement.

The touring team did not feature big stars such as captain Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson and Lockie Ferguson, all of whom have IPL commitments. New Zealand Cricket Players Association chief executive Heath Mills said the decision to withdraw is in the best interest of the players.

"The players are in good hands; they're safe and everyone's acting in their best interests," Mills said.