Neeraj confident of breaching 90m this year

Stockholm: Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is confident of breaching the elusive 90m barrier this year but he is not thinking about the coveted mark going into the upcoming World Championships as he feels that would lead to extra pressure.

The 24-year-old is within touching distance of the the coveted 90m mark, considered the gold standard in the world of javelin throw.

In his three outings this season, Chopra has improved his personal best twice -- he recorded a 89.30m throw last month at the Paavo Nurmi Games before sending his spear to 89.94m, just 6cm shy of 90m, at the Diamond League Meet here on Thursday.

"Today, I feel good and after the first throw, I thought I could throw even over 90m today. But it is OK as I have more competitions coming this year," Chopra said after his second place finish.

Chopra's opening throw of 89.94m bagged him his first podium finish at the Diamond League.

"I am close to 90m now and I can throw it this year. Despite the fact that I did not win tonight, I feel very good because I did my best."