Neeraj Chopra launches outreach programme, interacts with students from 75 schools

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Saturday launched an ambitious outreach programme that connects India's ace athletes with school children.

On the occasion, he met with students from 75 schools and emphasised on balanced diet, fitness and sport during an interaction organised at Ahmedabad's Sanskardham School. Neeraj played a variety of sport with the students and gave them tips on throwing the javelin.

He held them in thrall with his spontaneous responses to their curious queries, his inimitable story-telling style endearing him to his attentive audience.

He drew applause when, in response to what his favourite food is, he described how he liked to cook vegetable biryani, without making it spicy, and have it with curd.

"It is a wholesome, healthy meal with minerals from the right mix of vegetables and carbohydrates," he said. "Also, the cooking helps distract the mind from the weariness after a long training session."

A brainchild of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the outreach envisages interaction of all Olympians and Paralympians with students from 75 schools each in a span of two years to motivate the youngsters to have "santulit ahaar" or a balanced diet and take on fitness activities.

He also shared tips on eating right, correct fitness regime and also some important life lessons.

Neeraj also spoke about the Fit India quiz, the biggest sports and fitness quiz.