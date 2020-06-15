National Rugby League game postponed over COVID-19 fears

Melbourne: A match in Australia's National Rugby League (NRL), scheduled to be played between Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs, had to be postponed over fears that one of the participating players may have been exposed to novel coronavirus.

According to the official NRL website, the league postponed the match from Sunday afternoon to Monday night after learning that one of Tolman's children attends a school in the Sutherland Shire where a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

Canterbury issued a statement saying Tolman underwent COVID-19 test and it came out negative.

Despite being cleared of the virus, the Bulldogs on Sunday night said Tolman would "undergo a period of quarantine of up to 14 days and therefore will not train with the team or be available for selection during that period".

Meanwhile, Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill said the decision to postpone the game was the right one.

"Once we found out about Aiden's situation we immediately informed the NRL and have been working with them overnight which ultimately led to the decision to postpone the game until tomorrow," he said.

"This is an unprecedented situation, but we will make sure that we take all the necessary precautions required and get everyone within our bubble tested and cleared over the next 24 hours."

Australian Rugby League chairman Peter V'landys said the Commission approved changes to the schedule to ensure the health and safety of the players and the community.