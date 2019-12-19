Names of Beijing 2022 sports programmes announced

Beijing: The Chinese, English and French versions of the Beijing 2022 sports programme were announced by the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games here on Thursday.

The announcement came after negotiations with China's General Administration of Sport, the China Disabled Persons' Federation, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and each winter sport's International Federation, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 2022 Olympic Winter Games will include seven sports (skiing, skating, ice hockey, curling, bobsleigh, luge and biathlon), 15 disciplines (alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, snowboard, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, speed skating, figure skating, ice hockey, curling, bobsleigh, skeleton, luge, biathlon) and 109 events.

Seven new events will be included in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, including the women's monobob, snowboard cross mixed team, freeski men's and women's big air, freestyle aerials mixed team, ski jumping mixed team, short track speed skating mixed team relay.

The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will have six sports (Para alpine skiing, Para biathlon, Para cross-country skiing, Para snowboard, Para ice hockey, wheelchair curling) and 78 events.