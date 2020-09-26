Nadal can tie Federer's 20 Slams with lucky No. 13 in Paris

Paris: For all of the many qualities contributing to Rafael Nadal's unprecedented superiority at the French Open the bullwhip of a high-bouncing lefty forehand, the reflex returns, the cover-every-corner athleticism, the endless energy and grit there's one element that stands above all the rest. According to the opponent Nadal beat in the last two finals in Paris, anyway.

You go into the match knowing that even your best tennis, even if you play it over three, four hours, might not be enough. I mean, if you do it, you maybe have a little chance, but you have to go to your limit on every single rally, every single point," Dominic Thiem, who won the U.S. Open less than two weeks ago, said. That makes it not easy to go into the match, Thiem said.

And that's the mental part, I guess. When main-draw competition begins Sunday at Roland Garros, Thiem and every other player in the men's bracket will be pursuing Nadal as the 34-year-old from Spain pursues history. If Nadal manages to claim a 13th French Open championship extending his own record for the most singles trophies won by anyone at any major tennis tournament he would, more significantly, also collect his 20th Grand Slam title overall, tying Roger Federer's record for a man.