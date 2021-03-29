N Zealand beat B'desh by 66 runs in 1st T20

Hamilton: Devon Conway's prolific international summer continued Sunday with an unbeaten 92 which led New Zealand to a 66-run win over Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 cricket international.

Conway took his runs from only 52 balls and combined in a 105-run third wicket partnership with Will Young who made a half century from 28 balls in his T20 international debut.

The pair lifted New Zealand to 210-3 as it batted first after winning the toss. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi then took four wickets in the space of eight balls three bowled as Bangladesh managed only 144-8 in reply.

Conway's innings his fourth T20 international half century in only his 12th match followed his 126 in the third one-day international against Bangladesh on Friday which helped New Zealand clinch a 3-0 series win.

The South Africa-born batsman also made an unbeaten 99 in a T20 international against Australia in February and 72 in the second ODI against Bangladesh.

I'm pretty happy with the way things went today, Conway said. The boys got off to a great start and it's good to get the series off to a 1-0 start.

With T20 you can be real positive, back your skills and back your plan. It came off for me again today and I'm happy to put on some good partnerships with (Will) Young it was pretty awesome batting alongside him on his debut and Glenn Phillips at the end there.

Sunday's match featured the anticipated debut of the 21-year-old Finn Allen who has been a run-scoring machine in domestic cricket this summer, making 512 runs in 11 innings in the New Zealand Super Smash at an average of 56.88 and a strike-rate of 198.

His first innings for New Zealand lasted only one ball. He was bowled first ball and in the first over of the day by left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed, who was also on debut, giving that player his first international wicket.

Conway put New Zealand back on course with a 52-run partnership with Martin Guptill who made 35 from 27 balls with three fours and two sixes.

He then began his most-profitable partnership with Young who raced to his 50 from 28 balls with two fours and four sixes. Conway posted his half century from 37 balls with six fours and a six and the pair steadily lifted New Zealand's run-rate.