Murray to miss Australian Open due to pelvic injury
London: Tennis star Andy Murray has pulled out of next month's Australian Open due to a pelvic injury.
"Unfortunately I've had a setback and as a precaution need to work through that before competing," the Scot was quoted as saying by BBC.
"I've worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I'm gutted I'm not going to be able to play."
Murray, who is a three-time Grand Slam winner, had his eyes on playing a first Grand Slam singles event since Melbourne 12 months ago.
"After the Australian Open earlier this year, when I wasn't sure whether I'd be able to play again, I was excited about coming back to Australia and giving my best, and that makes this even more disappointing for me," he said.
Murray will now not be in action until February at the earliest.
