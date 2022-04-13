Mumtaz's brace goes in vain as Indian team loses to England

Potchefstroom: Mumtaz Khan's brace went in vain as the Indian women's hockey team's dream of reclaiming a bronze medal from the FIH Junior World Cup went up in smoke, losing 0-3 in the shoot-out to England after both the teams were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time here on Tuesday.

Mumtaz, India's highest scorer in the tournament with eight strikes, scored two field goals in the 21st and 47th minutes, but those were cancelled by Millie Giglio (18th) and Claudia Swain (58th) to take the third-fourth play-off match to shoot-out.

The Indians cut a sorry figure in the shoot-out as Olympian Sharmila Devi, skipper Salima Tete and Sangita Kumari faltered, while England's Katie Curtis, Swain and Maddie Axford found the back of the Indian net to avenge their loss at the same stage in the 2013 edition.

In the 2013 Junior World Cup in Monchengladbach in Germany, India had secured its maiden bronze medal by defeating England in the shoot-out.

Contrary to the final result, it was India which had the better statistics in the match in all aspects, be it possession, circle penetrations and shots on goal.

But England had the last laugh as lapse in concentration in the final few minutes of the match cost India dearly.

The Indians, though, started the match on a positive note, securing two penalty corners in quick time just after the start but the English defence was up to the task to deny their opponents.

Lalrindiki then had an excellent chance to put India ahead but she fired wide from close range with only the English goalkeeper to beat.

England took the lead three minutes into the second quarter through a lucky goal.

Giglio's weak shot on goal from inside the circle bobbled towards India goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam, who mistimed her kick as the ball went past between her legs inside the post. It was an unfortunate mistake from the Indian custodian, who so far had an outstanding tournament under

the bar.