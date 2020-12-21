Mumbai City inflict first defeat of season on Hyderabad FC

Vasco: Vignesh Dakshinamurthy pulled off a stunning goal to set up Mumbai City FC's 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

In a match where both sides struggle to create clear-cut chances, Vignesh's acrobatic 38th-minute strike stood out as a genuine quality moment.

Adam Le Fondre put Sergio Lobera's men further ahead in the 59th minute as Hyderabad tasted their first defeat of the season.

The caginess that marked much of the game was evident from the fact that Vignesh's goal wasthe only shot on target in the first half. With Hugo Boumous missing yet again, Mumbai City's creative struggles that plagued them in their last match against Jamshedpur, continued on Sunday as well.

They had the better of Hyderabad in all departments of the game in the first half -- dominated possession, peppered the opposition box with crosses and completed a many more passes. But for the longest time, it looked like a goal would not come. Whatever questions Mumbai City posed, the Hyderabad defence had the answer. Vignesh's cross in the very first minute of the game was duly dealt with.