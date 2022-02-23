Mumbai City beat East Bengal 1-0 to make top-4 return

Margao: Defending champions Mumbai City FC returned to contention for a semi-final spot with a narrow 1-0 win over SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday.

A solitary goal by Bipin Singh (51st minute) helped Des Buckingham's men climb up to fourth place with 28 points.

SC East Bengal made a spirited start after Mohammad Nawaz had to make an early save from Mahesh Naorem's powerful drive.

A few minutes before the half-hour mark, Thongkhosiem Haokip found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper but a poor first touch denied him a scoring opportunity. His penalty appeal fell on deaf ears following a faint touch from Mourtada Fall tripping him inside the box.

Despite dominating more of the ball possession, the Islanders could only muster up two shots on target in the first half. The lack of clear scoring chances kept their attackers frustrated as SCEB defended resiliently and played on the counter. It was an intriguing first half but a lack of quality in the final third meant both sides went into the half time break on equal terms.

Mahesh began the second half in a similar fashion to the first, by forcing Nawaz into a save in the goal. Then, Igor Angulo miscued a tap-in from 10-yards away on the other end which shocked everyone on the pitch.