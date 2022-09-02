Mukesh Kumar impresses with 3 wickets as N Zealand A score 156/5 on Day 1

Bengaluru: Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar bowled to a probing channel in all his spells as India A stifled New Zealand A to 156 for five before bad light stopped play on the opening day of the first 'Unofficial' Test here.

Playing for a representative national side (India U-19, India U-23, India A or Senior India) for the first time, the right-arm fast-medium bowler got the ball to move both ways and finished with figures of 13-4-34-3, with a wicket in each of his three spells.

In fact, Mukesh got wickets with the new (4.3 overs), semi-new (35.3 overs) and old ball (57.4 overs), as only 61 overs of play was possible out of the maximum 90.

While two left-arm pacers Yash Dayal (13-2-35-1) and Arzan Nagwaswalla (13-2-34-1) also got a wicket apiece, Mukesh was the best bowler on the day by a fair distance.

Not only did he bowl to a probing channel but he also forced the New Zealand batters to play most of his deliveries, unlike the other two who were letting them leave quite a few. Mukesh drew the first blood when he got one to move a shade as opener Chad Bowes (5) edged one to Ruturaj

Gaikwad at first slip.