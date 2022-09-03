Mohammedan Sporting top group after draw with Bengaluru FC

Kolkata: Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP) finished on top of Group A in the 131st Durand Cup, courtesy a 1-1 draw with Bengaluru FC (BFC), here on Friday.

Pritam Singh got an early lead for MDSP in the first half, which was neutralised by Siva Sakthi in added time of the second.

Both the teams had already qualified for the knockout stages and the result meant that MDSP would face the Kerala Blasters in their quarterfinals while BFC will be up against Odisha FC.

The teams were up for it as they began positively, both in attack and in defense.

The Blues got the first real chance to score in the 12th minute of the game, when a Jovanovic header on the rebound, after Javi's free-kick was punched out by Zothanmawia, just missed its mark to graze the roof of the net.

A minute later, MDSP got the opener. It was the culmination of a wonderful team-move down the left flank, from the space left open by a constantly overlapping Prabir Das.

The first booking of the game came in the 27th minute when Zuidika went into the books for a rough tackle. It was going to be a first of many to come.

BFC coach Grayson brought on Leon Augustine at the break in place of Javi. That brought the pace in attack and on the left wing.

Prabir, in the 47th minute, caught hold of a loose ball with a fabulous right-footer from about 30 yards out and Mawia was forced to bring up another good save to deny him.