Mirabai opens India's medal account with silver at Tokyo

New Delhi: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu rode on the support of 1.38 billion Indians as she lifted 202kg (87 plus 115) in the 49kg bodyweight category to seal a historic weightlifting silver medal for the nation at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.



The 26-year-old Manipuri, who was billed as a strong favourite for a medal this time, made sure she soaked in the pressure like a sponge. The best of athletes have succumbed due to pressure on the big stage. Not this diminutive 26-year-old, for whom the last five years have been one of blood, sweat and toil.

"It's really a dream come true for me. I would like to dedicate this medal to my country and would thank the billion prayers of all Indians who were with me during this journey. I like to thank my family, especially my mother for a lot of sacrifices and in believing in me," said the newest superstar of Indian sport.

It would not be an exaggeration to state Mirabai Chanu also drew inspiration from Karnam Malleswari, who won the first weightlifting medal for India at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Malleswari has been touting Mirabha as a medal prospect for long. "I have always maintained Mira is a world class lifter and she was very unlucky not to do well in the Rio Olympics in 2016. Today, I feel very happy she has done better than me and this should motivate more girls to take to this hard sport," Malleswari told Millenium Post.

Malleswari has always felt Mirabai has a strong work ethic and deserves this glory. "I have followed her training and work ethic. Mirabai has dedication and the hunger to succeed. I am glad after I won bronze in 2000, someone has done better than me. This medal is a joy for every Indian," added Malleswari.

To be sure, Mirabai did not forget to thank all the people who have been part of her journey. "I wish to thank the Government of India, the Sports Ministry and my sponsors OGQ," said Mirabhai.

The key to Mirahai's success was in planning. When she failed to do well in Rio, Mirabai was distraught. From Rio she flew straight back to the NIS camp in Patiala and not home. She even locked herself up, shedding tears in solitude. Today, the tears were one of joy.

Bang during the pandemic second wave, when training in India was hard, the Sports Authority of India and the Indian Weightlifting Federation decided to fly out Mirabai to the US for rehab and recovery. It did cost a lot but has been worth it.

Being in a sport as hard as weightlifting, the athlete suffers injuries and battles pain. In Mirabhai's case, her back and shoulder were problem areas. The hunt for a good physio was done after a lot of homework. Finally, they decided to put Mirabai under Aaron Horschig, a top class physio who was himself a weightlifter many years ago. So, when Mirabai flew from US to Tokyo, her body had been worked upon to perfection.

For almost two years, post surgery after Rio, Mirabai was struggling to get fit. She would train but the pain in her body never went. Today, she overcame pain and pressure in ample measure. Mirabai has believed in the training methods of coach Vijay Sharma, who was also there in the US with her.

"I wish to thank Vijay Sir for this medal. We have been in this journey together said Mirabhai," whose face hid the smile behind the mask as she wore the silver medal around her neck after the victory ceremony. To be sure, Mirabai had sounded a warning about her intent and prowess earlier this year during the Asian Championship in Tashkent. But the key was to sustain her form and also stay fresh.

Dealing with the Corona19 virus has been tough for athletes. But then, since the time Mirabai would go to the jungle and lift wood and bring it back home in Manipur as a youngster, she has been fascinated by weights. On Saturday, she ensured the weight of expectation was not going to pull her down.

Speaking to Millenium Post, Sahdev Yadav, secretary of the Indian Weightlifting Federation said what Mirabai has done is phenomenal. "I knew Mirabai would win a medal. In the 2024 Olympics, I can assure you we will win at least three medals. I wish corporates will support our support," said Yadav.