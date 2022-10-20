Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports organises Tribal Youth Exchange Programme

New Delhi: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with Ministry of Home Affairs organised 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme for the development of Tribal Youth on Wednesday today in New Delhi. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur graced the occasion along with officials from the ministry.

On the occasion Anurag Thakur said that the performances and presentations by the tribal youth were full of confidence and energy. "I'm happy that not only you have participated in this programme but also did a lot of research in a right way and presented your thoughts effectively," he added.

Anurag Thakur said, "The vision of PM Modi's Ek Baharat Shrestha Bharat must be taken forward and , we plan to send our youth to different villages at the border and spend atleast a day there".

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan has been organizing Tribal Youth Exchange Programme since 2006 for the development and main streaming of Tribal Youth in collaboration and financial support from Department of Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India. During this financial year 2022-23, 26 Tribal Youth Exchange Programmes are being organized by NYKS across the country.

The aim of this programme is to sensitize LWE Tribal Youth to Rich Cultural Heritage of India and to enable them to appreciate the concept of unity in diversity.