Milkha Singh is 'stable and better': Chandigarh hospital

Chandigarh: Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh, who is battling COVID-19 in the ICU of PGIMER here, is stable and his condition is "better than yesterday", the hospital said on Saturday.

The 91-year-old, who is being closely monitored by a team of three doctors, is still on oxygen support.

"Flying Sikh Shri Milkha Singh ji, being unwell due to COVID-19, has been admitted in the ICU of NHE Block of PGIMER since June 3.

"On the basis of all the medical parameters today, that is June 5, his condition has been observed better than yesterday," Prof Ashok Kumar, official spokesperson of PGIMER, said in a statement.

The top hospital had on Friday said that Milkha was "better and more stable".

Milkha's family also issued a statement through a spokesperson that the iconic athlete "is stable and doing well, but still on oxygen."

"Please ignore the rumours floating around. It's false news," the spokesperson said, referring to some false social media posts which has been doing the rounds since Saturday morning.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also quashed the rumours and wished Milkha a speedy recovery.