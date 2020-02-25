Midfielder Arevalo to continue career in Uruguay

Montevideo (Uruguay): Veteran midfielder Egidio Arevalo has returned to his native Uruguay to play with Sud America in the country's second division, the Montevideo club has said.

The 38-year-old had been a free agent after parting ways with Mexican first division outfit Tamaulipas in December, reports Xinhua news agency. He has not played in Uruguay since leaving Penarol in 2010.

"We welcome you to Sud America as our sixth signing of the new season," the club said in an official statement.

Arevalo has been capped 90 times for Uruguay's national team and played in every match of the Celeste's 2010 World Cup campaign in South Africa, where they reached the semifinals. He was also a member of the Uruguay team that won the 2011 Copa America in Argentina.

His club career has included spells at Botafogo, Chicago Fire and Atlas club.