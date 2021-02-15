Messi nets 2 in record-tying 505th Liga match, Atlético win

BARCELONA: Twice a pack of Alavés defenders thought they had Lionel Messi under control. Twice Barcelona's all-time leading scorer proved them wrong.

Messi scored two screamers in his record-equaling 505th Spanish league appearance for Barcelona to help them stay in touch with leader Atlético Madrid on Saturday.

Messi struck twice from well outside the area as Alavés was beaten 5-1. Messi matched former teammate Xavi Hernández's club record for the most league appearances by starting the match at Camp Nou.

Forward Francisco Trincão also scored twice in Barcelona's win before it hosts Paris Saint-Germain in their highly anticipated Champions League clash on Tuesday.

"The game comes at a good time," coach Ronald Koeman said. "We are on a good run and creating lots of scoring chances. They are a strong team, but so are we."

Atlético got goals from Marcos Llorente and Ángel Correa to win at Granada 2-1 and bounce back from a draw against Celta Vigo in the last round, which ended a winning run of eight consecutive rounds.

Diego Simeone's side, which has lost only once in 21 rounds, is eight points clear of Barcelona and titleholder Real Madrid.

PREPARING FOR PSG

Koeman said his team is ready for PSG, especially with Messi playing like he is.

"Leo is decisive," Koeman said. "When we find him with our interior passing lanes, and have players on the flanks giving him options, we make it easier for him because his vision is extraordinary. But to win this tie, we need Leo and all our players playing at their best."

In preparation, Koeman rested some first-choice players and debuted midfielder Ilaix Moriba, aged 18, and started Trincão, Riqui Puig and Junior Firpo.