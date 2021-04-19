Messi nets 2, Barcelona beat Bilbao 4-0 to win Copa del Rey

Barcelona: If Lionel Messi isn't happy at Barcelona, it was impossible to tell when he scored two goals in another masterful performance to brush aside Athletic Bilbao and win the Copa del Rey.

Messi climbed into the tribune after leading the 4-0 win and lifted the trophy high above his head and turned to his team on the pitch below.

For his teammates, coach, and millions of anxious fans, it was easy to read so much into that broad grin, that vigorous shake of the huge cup.

Was Messi finally seeing the folly of ever thinking he could find a better home?

Or was the club's all-time leading scorer relieved that he could give Barcelona at least one more title before saying goodbye?

Messi did not mention his future after he received the trophy from Spain's King Felipe VI, one of the few dignitaries along with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro S nchez in attendance at a stadium closed to fans due to Coronavirus restrictions. Instead, Messi focused on those who were not able to share in the celebration.

This is a very special cup for me to lift, Messi said.

It is too bad we cannot celebrate it with our family and fans. But that is the situation we have to accept.

Even though Messi avoided the burning question of his plans, his great game will raise hopes for Barcelona fans of the soccer great staying at Camp Nou.

And for Joan Laporta, who returned to the club's presidency last month, Messi should have an easy choice ahead of him. Leo is the best player in the world, Leo has deep roots in this club, and I am convinced that he wants to stay, Laporta said.

We will do all we can for him to stay with us. That is what we most want. And today Messi gave a master class of soccer while being supported by a great team.

Barcelona's record 31st cup comes at a crucial junction for Messi and Barcelona. Barcelona has seen its finances badly damaged by the pandemic and its former president Josep Bartomeu was forced to resign after the team's poor performance last season when it failed to win a title and alleged administrative irregularities. Bartomeu has denied any wrongdoing.

But the peak of the club's crisis came last summer when Messi said that he wanted to put an end to his highly successful two decades with Barcelona. Since then, he has only said he will make a decision when his contract is up at the end of this season.