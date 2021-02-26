Messi leads Barcelona to win over Elche in Spanish League

Madrid: Lionel Messi scored twice in the second half as Barcelona stayed near the top of the Spanish league by defeating Elche 3-0 in a match postponed from the first round because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jordi Alba also scored after the break to help Barcelona move back to third place in the league standings, two points behind second-place Real Madrid and five from leader Atl tico Madrid, which still has a game in hand.

Barcelona was coming off two consecutive setbacks at home a 4-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League and a 1-1 draw against C diz in the Spanish league.

"This win helps boost the team's morale," Alba said.

"It wasn't easy after the draw (in the league) and the loss in the Champions League. But we are still fighting for the league title, there are still a lot of matches left. We have to keep fighting."

Wednesday's match was postponed as Barcelona was among the clubs given extra time to rest after playing in the Champions League late into last season.