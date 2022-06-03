Messi inspires Argentina to 3-0 Finalissima win over Italy

London: Energized at Wembley by Lionel Messi's assists, Argentina's players threw their superstar teammate in the air after he inspired them to a second title in a year.

National team success is finally coming for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, late in his trophy-filled club career.

Argentina collected the first Finalissima trophy on Wednesday by beating Italy 3-0 in a meeting of the South American and European champions, with Messi having helped Argentina win the Copa America last July for his first major title with the national team.

And judging by the two assists on his record-extending 161st Argentina appearance, there is no sign of the 34-year-old Messi slowing down with the chance to win a first World Cup title later this year.

What we experienced here was beautiful, Messi said.

"We knew it was going to be a nice game and a nice setting in which to be champions.

The opener was created by Messi's solo brilliance taking him past Giovanni Di Lorenzo and the Argentina captain squared for Lautaro Martínez to slot past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 28th minute.

Martínez turned creator in first-half stoppage time by threading a pass through for Ángel Di María a to chip Donnarumma, having got past Giorgio Chiellini.

The 37-year-old Italy captain came off at halftime of his 117th and final international appearance.