Messi eyes Copa America for 'biggest dream' with Argentina

Sao Paulo: Lionel Messi has won it all with Barcelona in a decorated career. Winning a title with Argentina remains one of his biggest ambitions.

The 33-year-old Messi might have one of his final chances at the Copa America. Argentina's campaign will begin on Monday against Chile at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Copa America opened Sunday in emergency mode in Brazil, where the tournament was shifted after Colombia and Argentina were dropped as co-hosts.

"I am always available to my national team. My biggest dream is to win a title with this shirt," Messi told a news conference in Rio. "I was very close m "any times. It didn't happen, but I will keep trying. I will always fight for this dream."

Messi said most of the group had played together for a while and "the way this Argentina plays is very clear." "That's why it is is time that we win this Copa," he said. "We know it will be a special one, different because of all that the world is going through." The Argentina captain also said he approves Rodrigo de Paul as a teammate who gives him protection and also helps in creating attack.