Messi driving Argentina at Copa America

Brasilia (Brazil): Argentina is enjoying the Barcelona version of Lionel Messi at the Copa America ahead of his 150th appearance for the national team. The 34-year-old Messi is still seeking his first major success with Argentina, not counting Olympic gold in 2008.

But with four goals and four assists in the tournament so far, Messi has led Argentina to the semifinals where it plays Colombia on Tuesday at the Man Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia.

On Saturday he scored one goal and provided two assists in Argentina's 3-0 win against Ecuador in the quarterfinals. It was Messi's first game since his contract with Barcelona expired.

Messi has played a record 149 matches for Argentina. His inspired performances in the last five are being compared to his best days with Barcelona, including his vision on the field, the quality of his passes and two goals from free kicks.

We have to take it easy, think about Colombia now, they are a tough team with players who are great, experienced, very quick up front, good defenders and fast counterattackers, Messi said.

We hope to go step-by-step ... and be at this final we crave for. Nine Argentina coaches have tried some more than others to replicate with Argentina the same Barcelona model that allowed Messi to shine and become the Catalan club's all-time leading scorer.