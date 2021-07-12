Messi and Luis Diaz end Copa America as top goal scorers

Rio de Janeiro: Argentina's Lionel Messi and Colombia's Luis Díaz finished Copa America as the top scorers in the tournament with four goals each.

Messi did not score in Saturday's 1-0 win against Brazil in the final, while the young striker Diaz led his team with two goals in the 3-2 win against Peru on Friday for the third place in the South American tournament.

Messi scored his first goal in the tournament from a free kick in the 1-1 draw against Chile, Argentina's first group stage match.

The 34-year-old striker scored twice in the 4-1 win against Bolivia, one from the spot and another in a gentle lob past goalkeeper Carlos Lampe. He netted his fourth in another free kick in the 3-0 victory against Ecuador in the quarterfinals.