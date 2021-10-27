Merlin Group ties up with Yuvraj, Ronaldinho, Phelps, Tiger Shroff

Kolkata: Merlin Group, India's leading real estate conglomerate has unveiled its coveted association with world famous sports icons – midfield maestro Ronaldinho, the most decorated Olympian of all time and Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps, India's cricket icon and a passionate dedicated cricketer Yuvraj Singh and the fitness icon Tiger Shroff.

The greenfield sports-themed township "Merlin RISE- The Sports Republic" will house the state of the art football academy – Ronaldinho's R10 football academy; the swimming academy of Michael Phelps – Michael Phelps Swimming; India's state of the art MMA Matrix Training Centre by Tiger Shroff and the cricket academy of Yuvraj Singh - The Yuvraj Singh Centre of Excellence (YSCE). Spread over a sprawling area in Rajarhat, the project christened as "RISE - Sports Republic" is a self-sufficient township with all amenities required for today's modern living. The project is poised to develop 10,000 flats with an approximate population density of 35000 at Rajarhat Chowmatha on the 6 lane express highway connecting New Town. The R10 football academy and YSCE will be operational within next 5 months. The Michael Phelps Swimming and MMA Matrix Training Centre by Tiger Shroff will be active in next one year.

"We are happy to be associated with Merlin Group to set up YSCE in Rise-Sports Republic, a township being developed by Merlin Group in Kolkata. This will be the first academy by YSCE in Eastern India. We will groom every aspiring cricketer in Bengal from a grass root level to the highest standards along with fitness & passion," said Simarjit Singh, COO, YSCE.

"We at Merlin are privileged to announce the coveted association with academies of internationally acclaimed sports icons – Soccer Maestro Ronaldinho, Cricketing icon Yuvraj Singh, World's swimming legend Michael Phelps. West Bengal as well as India is the treasure-trove of untrained talents in sports," said Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group.