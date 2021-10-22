Merlin Group launches sports township

Kolkata: Merlin Group, India's leading real estate conglomerate has announced the launch of a colossal Sports –themed Greenfield township at Rajarhat- Bishnupur area (Rajarhat Chowmatha), near New Town.

The project is the first of its kind in Eastern India developed by any real estate developer.

Spread over a sprawling area of 45 acre, the project christened as "RISE - Sports Republic" is a self-sufficient township with all amenities required for today's modern living.

The project is poised to develop 10,000 flats with an approximate population density of 35000 at Rajarhat Chowmatha on the 6 lane express highway connecting New Town. The proposed township is 20.9 km from the central business district of Kolkata and 7.5 km from Bengal Silicon Valley.

The total project cost of RISE the Republic is estimated to be about Rs 2000 crore. It will also generate 7000 direct and 25000 indirect employment contributing to the local economy.

The first phase of the mammoth township project will be developed on 15 acre of area. 2529 flats will be developed in the first phase. Out of these, 968 apartments will be sold through lottery now. There will be 2 BHK apartment @ Rs 29 LACS & 32 Lacs on down payment & installment scheme and 3 BHK apartments @ Rs 35.5 LACS & Rs 39.5 Lacs on down payment & installment scheme.

20% of the first phase of the sports township will be invested in developing sports academies and sports related infrastructural facilities that include Cricket Ground, Football Ground, Indoor sports area, swimming pool and a host of other amenities. Internationally acclaimed sports brands are setting up a state of the art cricket academy, a football academy and a swimming academy. A nationally acclaimed Martial Arts Academy will be also set up. Merlin group will invest 250 crores in sports related infrastructure.

"West Bengal as well as India is the treasure-trove of untrained talents in sports. However there is a dire need for identifying and grooming the talents from grassroot level. There is no dearth of talent but I sensed a sports infrastructure gap in Bengal. This motivated me to set up a world class sports infrastructure and sports academies of internationally acclaimed brands to nurture the talents", said Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group.

The second phase of the project will witness the launch of a multispecialty hospital, a school of international

repute.