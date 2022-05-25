Medvedev starts off French Open campaign with an easy win

Paris: Daniil Medvedev got his French Open off to a winning start never a sure thing for the second-seeded Russian.

The U.S. Open champion beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Medvedev was a quarterfinalist at Roland Garros last year after four straight losses in the first round.

The Russian earned his first victory since undergoing hernia surgery nearly two months ago. He had lost his opening-round match at the Geneva Open last week on his return.

Medvedev reached the final at the Australian Open this year, losing to Rafael Nadal in five sets.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop progressed to the men's doubles second round of the French Open with an easy straight-set win over local wild cards Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg and Luca Van Assche, here on Tuesday. The experienced 16th seeded Indo-Dutch pair had no trouble in dispatching the lower-ranked home combo 6-4 6-1 in the opening round.

Ramkumar Ramanathan is also in the fray, having teamed up with American Hunter Reese. They are up against the German team of Daniel Altmaier and Oscar Otte.

In the women's doubles, Sania Mirza and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka have been seeded 10th and they open their campaign against Italy's Jasmine Paolini and

Martina Trevisan.