Medvedev back on ATP tour after Wimbledon ban

Geneva: Watching the recent news from Ukraine is very upsetting," No. 2-ranked tennis player Daniil Medvedev said of the war that led Wimbledon organizers to ban him and other Russians from their tournament.

The U.S. Open champion spoke at the Geneva Open where he returns to action after a five-week absence from the ATP Tour for surgery on a hernia injury.

I had some time to follow what is happening, yeah, it's very upsetting, Medvedev said when asked if he could monitor the conflict in Ukraine more closely while not playing.

Medvedev previously said in February after Russia invaded Ukraine that he was all for peace.

Though most Olympic sports banned Russian teams and athletes from international competitions, tennis allowed players to continue as individuals and not representatives of their country.

Wimbledon organizers went further, announcing three weeks ago with support from the U.K. government a decision to impose a ban and limit Russia's global influence through the strongest means possible.

They said that could change if circumstances change materially in the war before the tournament begins June 27.

Medvedev said in Geneva I don't know if this decision is like 100% and it's over for him at Wimbledon where he reached the round of 16

last year.