Maybe we could surprise them - Leipzig 'keeper Gulacsi relishes Tottenham test
Leipzig (Germany): Having joined RB Leipzig when they were still in Germany's second division, Peter Gulacsi has seen the club grow from Bundesliga new boys and on to a first appearance in the Champions League knock-out stage.
The Hungarian goalkeeper is relishing Wednesday's last 16, first leg when the ambitious eastern German club, bankrolled by energy drinks giants Red Bull, face last season's beaten finalists Tottenham Hotspur in London.
"It's a new experience to play against an English side. It's a big opportunity and a big test," Gulacsi said.
"If we have a good day, maybe we could surprise them."
While Jose Mourinho's Tottenham sit fifth in the Premier League, Leipzig head to London in the midst of a battle at the top of the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, with whom they drew 0-0 earlier this month.
"It's going to be two difficult games, but this is what you look forward to," Gulacsi said of the Spurs tie.
"These are the games we have been fighting to play in."
The last-16 showdown is the latest step in Leipzig's rise over the last decade since starting in Germany's fifth tier in 2009.
Gulacsi joined from Red Bull Salzburg in 2015, and the club won promotion to the top tier in his first season.
In their debut campaign in the elite, Leipzig shook up the established order, briefly going top before finishing second behind Bayern.
Now they are enjoying their second Champions League campaign, with ambitious 32-year-old coach Julian Nagelsmann steering
Leipzig to the last 16 for the first time in his debut season in charge.
