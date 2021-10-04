Maxwell, Chahal star in Royal Challengers Bangalore's passage into IPL play-off

Sharjah: Glenn Maxwell smashed 57 and then Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web around Punjab Kings as they once again bungled a chase allowing Royal Challengers Bangalore book a play-off berth with a six-run victory in an IPL game on Sunday.

Maxwell's 34-ball-57 propelled Punjab Kings to 164 for 7 which is the highest team total in Sharjah this season and then Chahal owned the middle-overs with another game-changing spell of 3/29 which saw KL Rahul's team finish at 158 for 6.

With 16 points from 12 games, RCB thus became the third team after Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals to make it to the last four stage.

Punjab Kings with 10 points from 13 games can reach 12 points but with a net run-rae of -0.241 and having played one match more than Rajasthan Royals (10 points), Mumbai Indians (10 points) and KKR (10 points before evening game), they are all but out of the competition.

It was another close match that Punjab Kings couldn't finish off and their skipper Rahul needs to take a lot of responsibility as his 39 off 35 balls did more damage than help to his teams cause.

Match after match, Rahul has been taking the game deep and then frittering away the advantage after which, the below-par middle-order of Punjab Kings, arguably the worst in this edition is bungling up big time.

Punjab Kings were 91 for no loss in the 11th over before Rahul's indiscreet shot selection trying to hit left-arm spinner Sahbaz Ahmed against turn changed the course of the match.

His opening partner Mayank Agarwal (57 off 42 balls) was more attacking but was fooled by Chahal's cleve variation of pace as he top edged a sweep shot.

Nicholas Pooran (less than 100 runs in 11 games) probably is the luckiest player to get one chance after the other and played another rash sweep shot off a tossed up Chahal delivery and a distinctly overweight Sarfaraz Khan, was fooled by a conventional

leg-break.